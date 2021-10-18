Avenue Supermarts down 3% on profit-booking after fresh highs on Q2 results

The shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, hit fresh highs during the early trade on Monday after reporting strong results for the second quarter ended September 2021. However, the stock was down 3 per cent amid profit-booking.

At 10:50 am, Avenue Supermarts was trading at ₹5,161.65 on the BSE, down ₹168 or 3.15 per cent. It recorded a fresh year high of ₹5,899.90 during the morning trade. It had opened at ₹5,640, as against the previous close of ₹5329.65. It recorded an intraday low of ₹5,137.50. On the NSE, it was trading at ₹5,161.15, down ₹162.60 or 3.05 per cent. It recorded a new 52-week high of ₹5,900.

Net up two-fold

Avenue Supermarts on Saturday reported a twofold increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹417.76 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹198.53 crore in the July-October quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was up 46.79 per cent to ₹7,788.94 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹5,306.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. On a standalone basis, Avenue Supermarts’ revenue from operations during the quarter was at ₹ 7,649.64 crore, up 46.6 per cent, in comparison to ₹5,218.15 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21.

Brokerages concerned about rich valuations

Brokerages reactions were mixed on the stock, however, the concern of rich valuations remained. ICICI Securities gave the stock a Sell rating with a target price of ₹4,000.

“We believe further recovery in general merchandising will likely benefit gross margins. EBITDA margin expansion was led by operating leverage. In FY22 and beyond, we believe it could benefit from (1) the (consumer) relevance of value for money positioning, which, in our view, may potentially be a stronger competitive advantage and (2) price-led operating leverage (beneficiary of inflation),” it said in a note.

“Capex recovery and DMart Ready’s gradual expansion are also encouraging. Extremely expensive valuations limit our willingness to have a constructive view; stock now trades at 128x P/E on FY23E,” it added.

Motilal Oswal Research, while giving a neutral rating with a target price of ₹4,900, said, “Unlike other retail categories, grocery retailers such as DMart have seen a limited impact and swift recovery from Covid-19, with a healthy margin improvement,” it said in a note.

It revised its EBITDA/PAT estimates by around 15 per cent, primarily led by margin improvement, as revenue recovery was largely factored in. This further provides DMart with added ammunition to compete. "We expect DMart to deliver an FY20–24 revenue/PAT CAGR of 27 per cent/31 per cent, factoring in a 16 per cent/11 per cent CAGR in footprint/SSSG, with an average of 34 store additions over FY20–24E, ” it said.

“The stock is trading at rich valuations of 77x/122x EV-to-EBITDA / P/E on FY23E, tracing the earnings growth trajectory. We revise our TP to ₹4,900 – led by 15 per cent earnings revision and valuation rollover to FY24E – valuing DMART at FY24E EV-to-EBITDA of 52x (~19 per cent discount to its three-year average multiple of ~64.1x),” it added.

IDBI Capital, however, upgraded the rating on the stock to Buy with a revised target price of ₹6,985.