Azad Engineering raises $20 million in first round

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Azad Engineering, a Hyderabad-based Precision Engineering company, has closed its first round of funding of $20 million from DMI Management.
DMI Management is backed by New Investment Solutions — a Liechtenstein-based asset management firm with an investment of $2 billion globally in equity, debt and alternative assets.
Azad Engineering plans to utilise the funds to set up its second manufacturing facility at Hyderabad with an investment of $80 million over the next 36 months. The company’s new facility spread across 50 acres allotted by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).
The expansion will help deliver increased capability to Aerospace and Energy partners and help execute the order book of $250 million secured for the next 5 years. Established in 2008, Azad Engineering is a qualified Tier 1 partner to some of the leading OEMs such as GE, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba among others.
Azad Engineering founder Rakesh Chopdar said, “Given the current industry outlook, Azad is set to witness rapid ramp-up in the top line with each of its clients given the qualification process already completed. The company expects to grow at a CAGR of 50 per cent over the next 5 years with a sustainable bottom line.”
Anshuman Malur, Portfolio Manager, DMI Management Services, said, “Azad is amongst a handful of Indian engineering companies that can manufacture at high levels of precision. The quality of its global customer roster is a testament to its excellence. We are excited to partner with Azad for the next stage of its growth.”
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & IT, Telangana, said, “Telangana is proud to support Azad Engineering and create a precision engineering cluster which will create around 1,500 jobs for highly skilled people in Hyderabad to leverage and grow existing aerospace industry cluster.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...