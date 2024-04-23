Abraham Joseph has been appointed as the Managing Director of Chetak Technology Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto known for its pioneering work in electric vehicles (EVs). With over 35 years of experience at Bajaj Auto, Joseph is set to play a crucial role in Chetak Technology’s transformation and growth.

Ramtilak Ananthan will take on the role of Chief Technology Officer for Bajaj Auto. With more than 30 years of experience at Bajaj Auto, Ananthan brings a wealth of knowledge in product development and testing.

The statement issued by Bajaj Auto added that Joseph’s tenure at Bajaj Auto has been marked by significant achievements, including leading the development of iconic brands like Pulsar and overseeing the creation of standout products across various segments. His leadership has also been instrumental in the development of innovative three-wheeler products and the launch of India’s first quadricycle, Qute.

“Under Joseph’s guidance, Bajaj Auto’s R&D has achieved several milestones and established partnerships with industry leaders like KTM and Triumph Motorcycles. His focus on innovation and technology has been instrumental in driving Bajaj Auto’s success,” the statement mentioned.

Ananthan, with his distinguished academic background and extensive experience at Bajaj Auto, has played a key role in leading the transition of all Bajaj Auto products to BS4, BS6, and OBD2A norms. His strategic vision and leadership skills have been crucial in navigating technological shifts and driving Bajaj Auto’s growth in the competitive market.