Bajaj Auto announces vaccination drive for its employees and their family

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Bajaj Auto today announced Covid-19 vaccination drive for all of its employees and their family members above 18 years of age, across all their plant locations. The vaccination drive will start in Pantnagar plant on June 5 and it will gradually vaccinate all of its employees in a phased manner across the country.
The company has started vaccination camps in its Akurdi, Chakan and Waluj plants, where all of their employees and contract workers will be eligible for the vaccination free of cost.
The mass vaccination drive will administer Covishield vaccine to approximately 20,000 employees, off-roll employees, contract workers and their family members. In the previous phase, the company vaccinated employees and family members over the age of 45 years.
Employees will be required to register with the COWIN app prior to the vaccination drive as a requirement.
According to C.P. Tripathi, Advisor, Corporate Social Responsibility of Bajaj Auto, “India’s war against the pandemic is on two fronts: medical and economic. We can address both these challenges effectively. With a vaccinated workforce, we will not only put less stress on the public health systems but will also resume economic activity much faster.”
