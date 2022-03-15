Bajaj Auto appoints Dinesh Thapar as CFO

Bajaj Auto, India’s third largest two-wheeler maker, has appointed Dinesh Thapar as the Chief Financial Officer of the company following the exit of CFO Soumen Ray in December 2021. Thapar will join the Pune-based company with immediate effect.

Thapar, 46, is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and Gold Medalist Cost and Management Accountant, with over 23 years of work experience having handled a range of leadership roles across corporate finance, business finance, investor relations, corporate audit, managing joint ventures and supply chain.

Immediately before joining Bajaj Auto, Thapar worked for three years at Reliance Retail as Group CFO and for 11 years at Hindustan Unilever in different positions with the last position as Vice President – Finance.

The previous CFO Soumen Ray joined Bharti Airtel as the company’s CFO in December 2021.