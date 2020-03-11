Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250 at ₹1,60,000

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched the Dominar 250, a variant of the proven Dominar Sports Tourer, at a price of ₹1,60,000 (ex-showroom in Delhi).

The BS-6 compliant new Dominar 250 is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in dual channel ABS variant with ‘canyon red’ and ‘vine black’ colour options, the company said in a statement.

Dominar 250 will be an ideal bike for aspiring riding enthusiasts who wish to get into the world of touring, said Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

“The Dominar brand has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for long-distance tourers. Dominar riders have traversed five continents, conquered the Arctic and Antarctica, journeyed thousands of miles and pushed the Dominar 400 bike to its limits,” added Kanade.

The new offering features liquid-cooled 248.8cc DOHC engine, delivering 27 PS power and 23.5 Nm of torque, the company said. It also retains all the technological and leading features of the Dominar 400 like the up-side-down (USD) forks that provide superior handling and comfort along with a muscular look, the twin-barrel exhaust that produces a throaty exhaust note with heavy bass, enhancing the sports tourer feel, it added.

It also features bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long-distance touring, a redesigned secondary display showing the time, gear position and trip information, and spacecraft inspired tank pad decals.