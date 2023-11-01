Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a growth of 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its domestic two-wheeler sales to 2,78,486 units in October as compared with 2,06,131 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, exports of two-wheeler declined by five per cent YoY to 1,29,658 units during the month as compared with 1,35,772 units in October 2022.

Total sales of the two-wheeler segment grew by 19 per cent YoY to 4,08,144 units last month as against 3,41,903 units in the corresponding month last year.

In the commercial vehicle segment, the company sold 51,132 units in the domestic market, up 39 per cent YoY as against 36,786 units in the same month last year.

But, exports declined by 28 per cent YoY to 11,912 units in October as compared with 16,549 units in the corresponding month last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales grew by 18 per cent YoY to 63,044 units during the month as compared with 53,335 units in the same month last year.