Companies

Bajaj Autp sells over 32,000 units in April 2020

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 04, 2020 Published on May 04, 2020

Bajaj Auto has sold 32,009 units in the export markets in April, an 80 per cent fall, while its domestic sales were impacted by the ongoing lockdown.

The company sold 1,60,393 units in the export markets during the same month a year ago, the company said in regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Auto companies report zero sales in April as economic engine falls

Bajaj Auto’s sales in the domestic market were nil, it added.

Published on May 04, 2020
Bajaj Auto Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bajaj Auto to pay April salary in full