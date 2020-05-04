Bajaj Autp sells over 32,000 units in April 2020

Bajaj Auto has sold 32,009 units in the export markets in April, an 80 per cent fall, while its domestic sales were impacted by the ongoing lockdown.

The company sold 1,60,393 units in the export markets during the same month a year ago, the company said in regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Auto companies report zero sales in April as economic engine falls

Bajaj Auto’s sales in the domestic market were nil, it added.