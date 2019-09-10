Bangalore Watch Company launches IAF’s MiG 21 inspired collection

Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Bangalore Watch Company has launched a new watch collection, inspired by the Indian Air Force (IAF), called the MACH 1 Collection.
MACH 1 is a pilot-style watch collection that pays tribute to the first supersonic fighter jet of the IAF - the MiG 21 Type 77.
The special edition watches have dials made from the skin of a decommissioned IAF MiG 21 plane.
MiG 21 FL Type 77 (NATO Codenamed FISHBED) was the first supersonic fighter jet of the Indian Air Force. Produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under license from the Soviet Union, and inducted into the Indian Air Force in the early 1960s, the plane played a critical role during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation Campaign.
Originally meant to be a ‘spot interceptor’, the plane went on to provide an air-superiority umbrella so strong that enemy planes were grounded in fear of being downed by the MiG 21.
Bangalore Watch Company also announced a special edition 21-pieces watch named MACH 1X, which contain cockpit-inspired dials made of materials recovered from the skin of decommissioned Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft.
Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder, said, “we want to make watches in India that tell stories from India. When people think of high-end watches, it’s usually Swiss brands that come to mind – but India has such a rich history”.
“The MACH 1 collection was designed and assembled in Bengaluru with components imported from some of the best manufacturers from Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Japan,” said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Bangalore Watch Company.
Joshi further added “The watches run Swiss Made automatic movements, made with surgical-grade stainless-steel, anti-scratch sapphire crystals, built for 100 meters of water resistance, carry fighter-plane cockpit inspired dials, and a deep laser etched MiG 21 design motif on the caseback.”
There are five models in the MACH 1 collection, with prices ranging from ₹48,000 to ₹53,000. The price of the MACH 1X special-edition is available on request. The watches will be available for pre-order on the brand’s website starting today, and will ship worldwide from November.
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports