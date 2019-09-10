Bangalore Watch Company launches IAF’s MiG 21 inspired collection

Bangalore Watch Company has launched a new watch collection, inspired by the Indian Air Force (IAF), called the MACH 1 Collection.

MACH 1 is a pilot-style watch collection that pays tribute to the first supersonic fighter jet of the IAF - the MiG 21 Type 77.

The special edition watches have dials made from the skin of a decommissioned IAF MiG 21 plane.

MiG 21 FL Type 77 (NATO Codenamed FISHBED) was the first supersonic fighter jet of the Indian Air Force. Produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under license from the Soviet Union, and inducted into the Indian Air Force in the early 1960s, the plane played a critical role during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation Campaign.

Originally meant to be a ‘spot interceptor’, the plane went on to provide an air-superiority umbrella so strong that enemy planes were grounded in fear of being downed by the MiG 21.

Cockpit-inspired dials

Bangalore Watch Company also announced a special edition 21-pieces watch named MACH 1X, which contain cockpit-inspired dials made of materials recovered from the skin of decommissioned Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft.

Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder, said, “we want to make watches in India that tell stories from India. When people think of high-end watches, it’s usually Swiss brands that come to mind – but India has such a rich history”.

Assembled in Bengaluru

“The MACH 1 collection was designed and assembled in Bengaluru with components imported from some of the best manufacturers from Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Japan,” said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Bangalore Watch Company.

Joshi further added “The watches run Swiss Made automatic movements, made with surgical-grade stainless-steel, anti-scratch sapphire crystals, built for 100 meters of water resistance, carry fighter-plane cockpit inspired dials, and a deep laser etched MiG 21 design motif on the caseback.”

There are five models in the MACH 1 collection, with prices ranging from ₹48,000 to ₹53,000. The price of the MACH 1X special-edition is available on request. The watches will be available for pre-order on the brand’s website starting today, and will ship worldwide from November.