Barbeque Nation woos foodies with Let’s Chilli Fest

Restaurant chain, Barbeque Nation, is set to woo foodies with the ‘Let’s Chilli! Fest’.

The special dishes are being offered through an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies in its outlets in Hyderabad and Telangana to savour some exotic chilli in fused dishes.

Naveen, Area Regional Manager, Barbeque Nation, said, “Barbeque Nation is constantly in search of innovation and is known for the rich taste it offers. This time it has come with a completely new menu as part of ‘Let’s Chilli! Fest’ developed by Barbeque Nation based on chillies. We have chosen eleven kinds of different chillies, of which six are Indian varieties and five international. Special care has been taken to make the food suitable for South Indian guests' palate. The food is spicy and rich to match the culinary heritage of South Indian food.”

Barbeque Nation has more than 130 outlets across India, four in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 1 in Malaysia and one in Oman, and continues to expand.