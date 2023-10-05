Global ice cream maker, Baskin Robbins is expecting up to 25 per cent year-on-year growth this festive season.

The company that is introducing new concept ice creams have seen an uptick in demand from metro and tier-one cities in the country.

“We have already witnessed promising early festivities and the momentum suggests a robust festive season ahead. It appears to be even better than the previous year, and our growth trajectory remains strong. We should anticipate a growth rate of atleast 20-25 per cent compared to last year,” said Mohit Khattar, CEO, of Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd to businessline.

Graviss Foods, which is the franchise partner of Baskin Robbins in India, is expanding its presence and will add 100 stores across cities this year. It will also introduce ‘plant sundae’, a new format in the form of a potted plant, soil which is fully edible and crafted from ice cream.

“The new stores are strategically spread across the country. By the end of the year, we anticipate reaching a total of approximately 950 parlours. Our approach has evolved over the years and we encompass fresh formats, innovative products and unique sundaes. Earlier this year we introduced ice cream pizzas and ice cream rocks. One can enjoy our ice cream pizzas at our parlours in more than 250 cities,” said Khattar.

H1 growth & quick commerce

Baskin Robbins is expecting a 30 per cent growth year-on-year from H1 while a 100 per cent growth is registered in quick commerce.

“While the numbers for the recently concluded H1 are still being compiled, This is particularly impressive considering that last year itself was marked by robust growth. The festive season, coupled with events like the World Cup, is expected to contribute positively to the brand. Additionally, with elections on the horizon, there could be a further boost in the last quarter of the year. The growth in quick commerce has been substantial, consistently exceeding 100 per cent year-on-year for the past two years. We are on track for another 100 per cent or more increase over the previous year. quick commerce is thriving in metro cities, we haven’t observed a similar uptick in smaller cities,” added Khattar.

