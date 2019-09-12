Bath & Body Works to strengthen reach with digital offerings

Having seen massive demand and queries from small towns, American beauty brand Bath & Body Works, known for its bodycare and home products, will ramp up volume by giving the brand a digital makeover for the first time in India.

The US beauty brand is already present via seven retail stores launched in 2018 in collaboration with franchisee retailer Major Brands.

Tushar Ved, President of Major Brands, told BusinessLine, “As online retail becomes increasingly popular in India, Bath & Body Works is designing a cohesive approach by offering a user-friendly digital experience. We are looking to expand the customer base across the the country.” Ved said 10 per cent of sales in India are invested in advertising expenditure. He added Bath & Body Works will expand its retail footprint and open stand-alone stores in Tier-2 and -3 cities such as Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, apart from one in Bengaluru, in line with its metro expansion strategy.

“The Pune store will be launched this month with our core fragrance collection,” said Ved, adding: “We aim to expand our customer base in India with the launch of 9-10 stores by the end of 2019.”

Ved said Bath & Body Works will follow an omnichannel strategy which simultaneously promotes its e-commerce store and brick-and-mortar offerings. The aim is to reach out to 10 million customers.