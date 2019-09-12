Bath & Body Works to strengthen reach with digital offerings

Lenovo Smart Clock: Starting your day with the Google Assistant
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
Having seen massive demand and queries from small towns, American beauty brand Bath & Body Works, known for its bodycare and home products, will ramp up volume by giving the brand a digital makeover for the first time in India.
The US beauty brand is already present via seven retail stores launched in 2018 in collaboration with franchisee retailer Major Brands.
Tushar Ved, President of Major Brands, told BusinessLine, “As online retail becomes increasingly popular in India, Bath & Body Works is designing a cohesive approach by offering a user-friendly digital experience. We are looking to expand the customer base across the the country.” Ved said 10 per cent of sales in India are invested in advertising expenditure. He added Bath & Body Works will expand its retail footprint and open stand-alone stores in Tier-2 and -3 cities such as Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, apart from one in Bengaluru, in line with its metro expansion strategy.
“The Pune store will be launched this month with our core fragrance collection,” said Ved, adding: “We aim to expand our customer base in India with the launch of 9-10 stores by the end of 2019.”
Ved said Bath & Body Works will follow an omnichannel strategy which simultaneously promotes its e-commerce store and brick-and-mortar offerings. The aim is to reach out to 10 million customers.
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports