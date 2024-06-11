Battery Smart, a battery swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers, has announced it has raised $65 million in a Series B funding round led by LeapFrog Investments.

The equity round consisted of a mix of primary and secondary investments and saw participation from new and existing investors, including MUFG Bank, Panasonic, Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF), Blume Ventures, and British International Investment (BII). The exclusive financial advisor on the funding transaction was Elluminate Capital.

Battery Smart will use the added capital to fuel its next phase of expansion by bringing its battery-as-a-service solution to more cities across India. Since the launch of Battery Smart’s first swap station in New Delhi in June 2020, the company has scaled to 1,000 stations across 30 cities, completing over 35 million swaps. Expanding its footprint nationwide, it has set up stations in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.

Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, of Battery Smart, said, “We are thrilled to partner with LeapFrog Investments, MUFG Bank, and Panasonic, who bring extensive expertise across banking, climate strategy, and environmental sustainability. We are also profoundly grateful for the continued support from our existing investors- Tiger Global, Blume Ventures, EIF, and BII. Their combined support showcases the growing global confidence in battery swapping as an innovative electric mobility solution and the mission of Battery Smart to make electric mobility accessible and affordable for all. The fresh capital will enable us to accelerate our expansion, enhance our technology, and strengthen our market presence.”

Save time, reduce costs

The company claims its battery-as-a-service solution enables two-minute battery swaps that help EV drivers save time, cover greater distances, and reduce their upfront costs by up to 40 per cent.

Nakul Zaveri, Partner and Co-Head, of Climate Investment Strategy, LeapFrog Investments, said: “We view Battery Smart’s offering as a major contributor to India’s overall net zero transition - enabling not only the rapid adoption and sustained use of EVs across the country, but also the decarbonisation of the grid. This investment is a natural fit for LeapFrog’s Climate Investment Strategy, which aims to invest $500 million into innovative companies that can rapidly scale new low-carbon, low-cost technologies across growth markets in Asia and Africa.”

One of the biggest hurdles to EV adoption in India is the lack of charging infrastructure, which creates significant anxiety for those considering the switch. Battery swapping offers a solution by providing a simple, cost-effective, and efficient way to own an EV, eliminating the need for expensive battery purchases and extensive charging infrastructure. By building a dense network of swap stations, Battery Smart is ensuring EV users are within a 1 km radius of a station, with zero wait time.

