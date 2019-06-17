Bayer launches water-based insecticide for fogging

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A nasty stench of smoke and burning eyes are associated with fogging for controlling mosquito-breeding outside our homes. German company Bayer’s new product, a water-based insecticide, eliminates the use of oil-based diluents such as diesel and helps reduce pollution caused by fogging.
The company, after years of research, has launched a new chemical Aqua K-Othrine, which can be mixed with water instead of diesel and used for fogging. This is the first new launch by Bayer Environmental Science in the Indian vector control market in 20 years.
“While fogging, a small amount of chemical is mixed with almost an 80 per cent of diesel component and then sprayed in the atmosphere. The pollution is because of the diesel that gets released in huge quantities in the atmosphere,” Arun Kumar, Head of South Asia, Bayer Environmental Science, told Businessline.
Aqua K-Othrine can be used in thermal fogging machines, ultra-low volume (ULV) sprayers and cold fogger machines against flying insect pests. “Aqua K-Othrine can be applied after diluting with water without losing efficacy. It being water-based, this insecticide eliminates the use of oil-based diluents such as diesel and helps reduce environmental impact,” Kumar further said.
After undergoing phase three trials, which involve testing it for mortality of mosquitoes, effectiveness, dosage, frequency of spraying and after being compared with standard chemicals which use diesel as the base, the chemical has received sanction from the Ministry of Agriculture for use in India. “It has to now undergo processes for sanction from the National Vector Borne Control Disease Programme (NVBCDP) of Ministry of Health before the government considers adding it to it's kitty,” Kumar said.
In any given fogging exercise, the cost of chemical is merely 10-15 per cent of the total cost, majority of which is commanded by diesel and the rest for machinery and manpower. The cost of the newly launched chemical is ₹4,850 per litre and it suffices a coverage of 20-40 hectares while spraying.
“While we await sanctions from the government for use in the public sector and governments — be it Centre, State or local remain our biggest potential buyers,private pest control companies that undertake contracts for co-operative housing societies or commercial spaces have also shown interest in the product,” said Kumar.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor