BDL pays final dividend of ₹35 crore to Centre

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

BDL Chairman and MD Commodore Siddharth Mishra presents a dividend cheque Defence Minister Rajnath Singh   -  PTI

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), a Hyderabad-based Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has paid a final dividend of ₹35 crore to the Centre.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL, presented the cheque of ₹35 crore, being the final dividend pertaining to the Government shareholding in BDL, to Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri at New Delhi on Tuesday, according to a statement..

BDL has declared a final dividend of ₹2.55 per share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2019-20. The final dividend declared works out to 25.5 per cent of the paid up share capital of ₹183.28 crore.

In March this year, an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share amounting to ₹100.51 crore was paid by BDL to the Centre for the financial year 2019-20 towards its shareholding in BDL. With this,BDL has paid a total dividend of ₹135.53 crore to the Centre for the financial year 2019-20.

BDL achieved a sales turnover of ₹3,095.20 crore and Profit Before Tax of ₹742.45 crore for the year 2019-20.

Raj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence Production, and Chandraker Bharti, Joint Secretary (Aero) from Ministry of Defence, and Commodore TN Kaul (Retd), Executive Director (Marketing), BDL, were present on the occasion.

