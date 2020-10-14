BDL pays final dividend of ₹35 crore to Centre

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), a Hyderabad-based Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has paid a final dividend of ₹35 crore to the Centre.
Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL, presented the cheque of ₹35 crore, being the final dividend pertaining to the Government shareholding in BDL, to Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri at New Delhi on Tuesday, according to a statement..
BDL has declared a final dividend of ₹2.55 per share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2019-20. The final dividend declared works out to 25.5 per cent of the paid up share capital of ₹183.28 crore.
In March this year, an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share amounting to ₹100.51 crore was paid by BDL to the Centre for the financial year 2019-20 towards its shareholding in BDL. With this,BDL has paid a total dividend of ₹135.53 crore to the Centre for the financial year 2019-20.
BDL achieved a sales turnover of ₹3,095.20 crore and Profit Before Tax of ₹742.45 crore for the year 2019-20.
Raj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence Production, and Chandraker Bharti, Joint Secretary (Aero) from Ministry of Defence, and Commodore TN Kaul (Retd), Executive Director (Marketing), BDL, were present on the occasion.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
₹1198 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1185117012101225 The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher ...
The stock of Redington India has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at around ₹60 in ...
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...