BDR Pharmaceutical has launched generic antifungal drug Zisavel (isavuconazole) for the treatment of infections like invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis.

The drug is priced at ₹7,992 (for seven capsules), 1/3rd the cost of present therapies available from the innovators, a BDR note said. Part of the azole antifungal class of medication, Isavuconazole is used to treat invasive aspergillosis (caused by a type of fungus), it said.

Raheel Shah, BDR Group Director (Business Development), said, “The burden of fungus diseases varies substantially based on geography, type of infection, severity of the disease, and various other socioeconomic factors. This drug, developed by us, is a revolutionary product, available at 1/3 of the innovator brand price. Isavuconazole will play an important role in controlling the infection and overall life expectancy.”

The aims is to “reduce the cost of therapy for invasive fungal diseases with isavuconazole to be on par with voriconazole and posaconazole (new-generation anti-fungal agents), making it more accessible to patients who are unable to afford it currently,” BDR said.

In India, the prevalence of mucormycosis is estimated at 140 per million people, about 80 times higher than any developed country, the note said. In 2020, invasive aspergillosis cases will have accounted for approximately 2,360 deaths, it added..

The global antifungal drugs market is estimated at $15.80 billion in 2022. The growing prevalence of fungal infections such as aspergillosis and candidiasis is propelling growth of this segment. The India anti-fungal drugs market is estimated at $ 1.5 billion in 2021.

