BEL bags 12 Green Channel Certificates for 41 products

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence PSU, has received 12 Green Channel Certificates for a total of 41 products manufactured at 10 SBUs/Units: Ghaziabad Unit and Military Radar SBU for Radars, Naval Systems I and Naval Systems II SBUs for Naval products, Military Communications SBU and Panchkula Unit for Communication equipment, Machilipatnam Unit for Opto Electronic products, Navi Mumbai Unit for spares for Mast, Pune Unit for batteries for communication equipment, and Chennai Unit for gun upgrade.
Green Channel Status is the authority given by the purchaser to the manufacturer to formally certify its products or stores on behalf of the purchaser or any other authority designated by him, after having verified the firm’s infrastructure, quality policies and practices to produce and supply goods of specified quality.
The Ministry of Defence promulgated the Green Channel Policy for promoting ease of doing business as part of its ‘Make in India’ initiatives.
