Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and technology enterprise and communication products provider HFCL Limited (HFCL), have signed a two-year, non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) to indigenously develop and deploy emerging technologies and technical solutions to address the requirements of the defence, telecom, and railway sectors.

According to the company, the MoU is aimed at giving a boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and towards realising the government’s vision of a digital India.

As part of this MoU, BEL and HFCL will pursue business opportunities, capitalising on their domain expertise, technological strengths, and market presence to enhance the nation’s capabilities in defence and contribute to the growth of telecommunications infrastructure and other critical, developing sectors, according to a company press release.

“As India undergoes a massive digital transformation with the rollout of 5G, rapid adoption of new-age technologies across sectors has become imperative. We believe that our partnership with HFCL will certainly play a crucial role in meeting the government’s target of building technology architecture,” said Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director (Bangalore Complex), BEL.

Additionally, BEL and HFCL shall, in this process, explore options such as the transfer of technology and joint production of mutually identified products and solutions.

“Under the MoU, both organisations will leverage their combined leadership and expertise in developing and manufacturing innovative products, solutions, and technological capabilities to address the opportunities across sectors including defence, telecom, and railways. With our strong focus on R&D, we aim to strengthen India’s defence capabilities and make India a global manufacturing hub for defence, telecom, communication and networking products,” said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL.