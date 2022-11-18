Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Friday signed a memoranda of understanding with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited and Truecom Networks Private Limited.

BEL and Armoured Vehicles Nigam, a defence PSU will jointly address the requirements of Indian defence and export markets in areas of combat vehicles, main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), and related systems. Along with Truecom Networks, BEL will corporate in the field of field wireless systems (FWS).

Truecom is engaged in providing all mission critical information, communications systems and telecom solutions.