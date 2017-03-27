BEML wins Rs 1,421-cr contract from Bangalore Metro

BEML said today it has won a Rs 1,421-crore contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for supply of metro cars.

“BEML Ltd...has bagged a prestigious order of Rs 1,421 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for supply of 150 seats of intermediate metro cars to augment the existing 3 car trains supplied by BEML to 6 car trains,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.

It said BMRCL MD Pradeep Singh Kharola and CMD, BEML, Deepak Kumar Hota have exchanged the contract agreements for supply of intermediate metro cars to BMRCL from June 2018.

The contract is scheduled to be completed by December, 2018.

BMEL has forayed into manufacturing and supply of hi-tech metro cars during 2002 and as a leading rolling stock supplier has so far supplied over 1,000 metro cars to Delhi, Bangalore and Jaipur Metro Corporations.