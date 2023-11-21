As the West Bengal government inaugurated the seventh edition of its annual business summit on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced that his diversified group is planning to invest an additional ₹20,000 crore in the State in the next three years.

Apart from Ambani, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice Chairman R Dinesh, Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, JK Paper Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania, Narayana Health Chairman Devi Prasad Shetty and Ambuja Neotia Group Chairman Harshavardhan Neotia, among others, attended the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

During the summit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled five new policies for the State on logistics, internet cable landing station, green hydrogen, new and renewable energy manufacturing promotion, and export promotion.

“Bengal has been one of the largest investment destinations for Reliance. After you (Banerjee) invited me, Reliance has invested close to ₹45,000 crore in West Bengal. Today, I am happy to announce that we plan to invest an additional ₹20,000 crore in the next three years,” Ambani said.

Expanding footprint

Ambani said the fresh investment will be in the areas of digital life solutions, retail and bio-energy.

“First is to further enhance digital life solutions aimed at augmenting livelihoods in Bengal, and providing quality education, healthcare, and agricultural solutions at scale. Jio is about to complete the world’s fastest 5G rollout in India before the end of this year that is 2023. And, we have covered most parts of Bengal,” he said.

The Reliance Industries Chairman said Reliance Retail is fast increasing its footprint in the State. “Our network of nearly 1,000 retail stores will expand to over 1,200 within the next two years. Our retail business is supporting hundreds of MSMEs,” he said.

Also read: It is a new Bengal, days of strikes are over

Reliance is planning to set up compressed bio gas (CBG) plants in West Bengal.

Devi Prasad Shetty said Narayana Group is planning to come up with a 1,000-bed strong hospital in the State at an investment of around ₹1,000 crore.

The RP-Sanjiv Group, which owns companies like CESC Ltd and Spencer’s Retail, is also planning to set up a new world-class hospital in Kolkata.

Puri said ITC would expand its hospitality assets in West Bengal to nine from the existing five hotels. The company will also set up its 18th manufacturing unit in the State in the near future.

“In the last six editions of BGBS, a total of $190 billion investment proposals were made. And, projects of $120 billion have been initiated and the remaining are on the way to implementation,” the Chief Minister informed.