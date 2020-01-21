Bengaluru Police commissioner takes on Swiggy

Bengaluru Police is seriously considering to ask pizza companies and other food delivery companies to extend the time limit to delivery pizzas in view of traffic rules and congested city roads.

In a tweet early this morning, Bengaluru Police c ommissioner Bhaskar Rao in his personal handle (@deepolice12) tweeted

Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 mns. Am seriously considering asking Pizza companies to make it 40 mns as these kids risk their lives by breaking all Traffic rules. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) January 21, 2020

He was encouraged by city resident named Rosy saying “Please do. This 30 mins or free is absolutely not worth anyone risking their lives. The time limit should be removed completely and immediately. Let it be delivery within reasonable time no fixed limit.”

Another resident Vna Shastry said, “I have seen Swiggy, Zomato boys jumping signals, overtaking vehicles, overspending and riding rash just to make sure they deliver in time. I always worried about how they risked their own life in the road like that.”

Reacting to all the tweets, Swiggy Cares replied, “Hi there, we understand your concern. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. If you witness the same, please highlight it to us by contacting us at 080-46866699. Have a good day ahead.”

Biggest violators

In his reply to Swiggy Cares, Bhaskar Rao again tweeted,

Mr Swiggy Cares, you are the biggest violators and have the temirity to tell me that you adhere to rules, your boys beg cops to let them go as you penalize them, next time a Swiggy kid bleeds on road, be sure, you management will be behind bars. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) January 21, 2020

Vikramvijay wrote, “Love the way you show the care for Swiggy boys and understand the value of a life and on the other side we have Swiggy which is so well polished not ready to acknowledge the fault and gives excuses and answers which are like hiding under the mat and answering.”

Rupa Murthy tweeted, "Not just their lives, but lives of other drivers/pedestrians as well. If someone can wait for pizza for 30 mins, an adtnl 15 min must not make much diff. Pls recommend 45 mins. If the customers have a problem with that, they can drive themselves to the store pick up their pizza"

Pravin tweeted, "Problem with Bangalore’s traffic is ,when one Pizza guy violates traffic rule n jumps the signal,10 vagabonds violates the rules n drives recklessly as if there is no tomorrow! These 10 r those wheeling/drag freaks !Shud rein them in ! High beam, head light menace !Big one at nite"