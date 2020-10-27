Betterplace raises $10 million in Series B funding

Betterplace, a blue collar workforce management platform, has raised $10 million in a Series B round led by Jungle Ventures and a total of $16 million since its inception. Existing investors, Unitus Ventures, 3One4 Capital, and Venture Highway also participated in the round. Launched in 2015, Betterplace through its data-driven, tech platform fulfills the requirements of both enterprises and the workforce.

“The blue collar ecosystem is undergoing massive digital transformation and the ongoing pandemic has accelerated this adoption. We are onboarding more than 150,000 people digitally every month and aim to serve 2,000 enterprises and a 3 million workforce by the end of this financial year” Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO, Betterplace, said in a statement.