BGR Energy on Monday announced that it had defaulted on repayment of a principal of ₹631 crore, to its lenders – ICICI Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of India.

BGR Energy is into the manufacture and supply of ‘balance of plant’ for power projects.

On the NSE on Monday, the price of the BGR Energy share (₹10 face value) dipped ₹3.45 (3.65 per cent) to close at ₹91.

The company’s total indebtedness is ₹4,688 crore.