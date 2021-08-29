Bharat Bio rolls out first commercial batch of Covaxin from Ankleshwar

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Bharat Biotech International Pvt. Ltd has rolled out the first commercial batch of Covid19 vaccine Covaxin manufactured in its Chiron Behring facility, Ankleshwar, Gujarat.
The vaccine doses manufactured from Ankleshwar facilities will be available for supply starting September 2021.
The company has already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad, Malur, Bengaluru, and Pune campuses, and with the addition of Chiron Behring facility, Ankleshwar —this will further augment its Covaxin's production capacity.
Chiron Behring Vaccines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech. The new filing facility constructed during 2020 is now being utilized for the production of vaccine.
Speaking after the formal launch, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said: "We want to ensure equitable access of the vaccine to every Indian citizen, and the expansion of Covaxin production facilities by Bharat Biotech will take us closer to this goal."
Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said "Our goal to develop a vaccine with global safety and efficacy standards has now been achieved, we are now marching towards the goal of annualized capacity of about one billion doses.”
Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said, “I am happy to share that our efforts over the last one year have fructified, and we are now several steps closer to achieving our goal of providing Covaxin to all pockets of the country and overseas. "
With specialised bio safety containment facilities in Hyderabad, Malur, Ankleshwar, and Pune, Bharat Biotech steadily moves towards its aim of about one billion doses of annualised capacity.
