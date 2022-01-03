Bharat Biotech donates 5 lakh doses of Covaxin to Afghanistan

Hyderabad, January 3

As it announced the availability of its Covaxin for use in children in the age group of 15-18 years, vaccine major Bharat Biotech has said Covaxin is a universal vaccine.

“We had received approval for Covaxin from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for children in the age group of 12-18 years.

“This was based on clinical trials conducted in the 2-18 years age group during mid-2021 and published recently. This makes Covaxin a universal vaccine with universal product characteristics,” a company statement said.

“It is only Covid-19 vaccine available for vaccinations in adults and children – for a two-dose primary schedule and as precautionary or booster doses,” he said.

“We have accomplished the goals we set for ourselves to develop and manufacture at scale a safe and efficacious Covid-19 vaccine, and we are marching towards the milestone of one billion doses capacity,” it said.

Humanitarian gesture

Meanwhile, the company said it had supplied the next batch of five lakh doses of Covaxin to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

“The consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Kabul. Another batch of five lakh doses will be supplied in the next few weeks,” he said.