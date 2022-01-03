Bharat Biotech donates 5 lakh doses of Covaxin to Afghanistan

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Hyderabad, January 3
As it announced the availability of its Covaxin for use in children in the age group of 15-18 years, vaccine major Bharat Biotech has said Covaxin is a universal vaccine.
“We had received approval for Covaxin from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for children in the age group of 12-18 years.
“This was based on clinical trials conducted in the 2-18 years age group during mid-2021 and published recently. This makes Covaxin a universal vaccine with universal product characteristics,” a company statement said.
“It is only Covid-19 vaccine available for vaccinations in adults and children – for a two-dose primary schedule and as precautionary or booster doses,” he said.
“We have accomplished the goals we set for ourselves to develop and manufacture at scale a safe and efficacious Covid-19 vaccine, and we are marching towards the milestone of one billion doses capacity,” it said.
Meanwhile, the company said it had supplied the next batch of five lakh doses of Covaxin to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.
“The consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Kabul. Another batch of five lakh doses will be supplied in the next few weeks,” he said.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...