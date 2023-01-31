The supply of iNcovacc, an intranasal Covid19 vaccine of Bharat Biotech International, to private hospitals will commence during the first week of February. The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, which formally launched the vaccine on January 26 has already ‘readied’ doses after completing the formalities like obtaining manufacturing certificate, among others.

“There have been a good number of enquiries as well as orders from private hospitals across the country. The supply of vaccine doses commences during the first week,’‘ a source told businessline.

World’s first intranasal vaccine

While iNcovacc has already been listed on the CoWin app, the general public can get access to it once the list of hospitals that has the vaccine is shown on the app when one clicks for iNcovacc. So effectively, the general public can look forward to the world’s first intranasal vaccine from the first week of February after Bharat Biotech starts supplying it to the private vaccination centres/hospitals.

Bharat Biotech received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for iNcovacc to be administered for primary series and as heterologous booster doses. It is priced at ₹800 for private markets and ₹325 for supplies to Central and State governments.

As the government is yet to announce administration of iNcovacc at the public vaccination centres, the company would first supply it to the private players.

iNcovacc is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results. This vaccine has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries.