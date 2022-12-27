Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) will roll out its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNcovacc in the fourth week of January 2023. The vaccine is now available on CoWin platform.

The vaccine has been priced at ₹800 per dose for private healthcare providers and ₹325 per dose for governments, excluding 5 per cent GST, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Bharat Biotech received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the use of heterologous booster doses of iNcovacc. It is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion-stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The vaccine candidate was evaluated in Phases I, II and III clinical trials with successful results. It has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops.

The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries.

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of BBIL, said; “We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed Covaxin and iNcovacc, two Covid vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems.”

The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunisation during public health emergencies and pandemics, he added.

As a needle-less vaccination, iNcovacc will be India’s first such booster dose. India will now have more options when it comes to third doses or precautionary doses.

Its manufacturing platform has the double benefit of enabling faster development of variant-specific vaccines and easy nasal delivery that enables mass immunisation to protect from emerging variants of concern.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNcovacc as a primary dose schedule, and as heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered Covid vaccines in India.

The vaccine has been developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale-up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech.

Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Centre through the Department of Biotechnology’s Covid Suraksha Program.

The intranasal vaccine has been designed for efficient distribution and easy pain free administration. Bharat Biotech has also initiated development of variant-specific vaccines for Covid in an attempt to be future ready.

iNcovacc is stable at 2-8°C for easy storage and distribution. Bharat Biotech has established large manufacturing capabilities at multiple sites across India, including in States such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.