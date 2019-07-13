Bharat Dynamics in expansion mode: CMD

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is embarking on expansion by setting up new facilities besides increasing capacity of the existing unit in Visakhapatnam, according to Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd.), the Chairman and Managing Director.

He was here to participate in a programme organised at the Indo German Institute of Advanced Training (IGIAT) on Friday.

“Our local unit is getting a number of orders from the Indian Navy apart from bagging orders from friendly nations for manufacture of torpedoes and underwater weapons. We have plans to expand the unit here,” he said.

The main unit of BDL at Kanchanbagh in Hyderabad manufactures surface-to-air missiles and the second unit at Bhanur in Medak district produces anti-tank guided missiles. These two are located in Telangana and third big facility is being set up at Ibrahimpatnam, also in Telangana. "This facility will also manufacture surface-to-air missiles but of the latest upgraded version,” he added.

“The Visakhapatnam unit manufactures underwater weapons and torpedoes. Varunasthra is being made in made in Visakhapatnam and we plan to complete it in two years time. Our fifth unit will come up at Amravati in Maharashtra for production of very short range missiles,” Commodore Mishra said.