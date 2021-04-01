Companies

Bharat Electronics’ order book around ₹53,000 cr

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 01, 2021

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence PSU, has achieved a turnover of about ₹13,500 crore (provisional & unaudited) during financial year 2020-21, against previous year’s turnover of ₹12,608 crore in spite of the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic and intense competition in business.

The company’s order book as on April 1, 2021 stood at ₹53,000 crore. In the year 2020-21, BEL secured significant orders worth ₹15,000 crore.

BEL’s Chairman & Managing Director MV Gowtama said, “BEL will continue its efforts in becoming self-reliant through enhanced focus on indigenisation, outsourcing to domestic industry with more thrust on MSME & GeM procurement and thus minimising import dependency. The company is poised to explore and tap new growth areas and new business avenues through continuous diversification, enhancement of capabilities & competitiveness, modernisation.”

Published on April 01, 2021

