hamburger

Companies

Bharat Forge acquires 26 per cent in Avaada MHVidarbha

Our Bureau | Mumbai, April 19 | Updated on: Apr 19, 2022
Cropped shot of a businessman and businesswoman shaking hands in a modern office

Cropped shot of a businessman and businesswoman shaking hands in a modern office | Photo Credit: PeopleImages

Will purchase solar power on a single captive user basis

Pune-based forging company Bharat Forge has acquired 26 per cent stake in Avaada MHVidarbha (AMHVPL) to purchase solar power on a single captive user basis.

Bharat Forge has subscribed to 11,375,000 equity shares of AMHVPL for ₹11.37 crore. Bharat Forge had acquired nearly 9 per cent in Avaada SataraMH for ₹11.37 crore n 2020.

In February, Avaada Energy announced the raising of ₹1,440 crore through green bonds. The company is into rooftop solar, utility solar and open access power.

Published on April 19, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you