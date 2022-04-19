Bharat Forge acquires 26 per cent in Avaada MHVidarbha

Pune-based forging company Bharat Forge has acquired 26 per cent stake in Avaada MHVidarbha (AMHVPL) to purchase solar power on a single captive user basis.

Bharat Forge has subscribed to 11,375,000 equity shares of AMHVPL for ₹11.37 crore. Bharat Forge had acquired nearly 9 per cent in Avaada SataraMH for ₹11.37 crore n 2020.

In February, Avaada Energy announced the raising of ₹1,440 crore through green bonds. The company is into rooftop solar, utility solar and open access power.