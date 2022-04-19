Bharat Forge acquires 26 per cent in Avaada MHVidarbha

Pune-based forging company Bharat Forge has acquired 26 per cent stake in Avaada MHVidarbha (AMHVPL) to purchase solar power on a single captive user basis.
Bharat Forge has subscribed to 11,375,000 equity shares of AMHVPL for ₹11.37 crore. Bharat Forge had acquired nearly 9 per cent in Avaada SataraMH for ₹11.37 crore n 2020.
In February, Avaada Energy announced the raising of ₹1,440 crore through green bonds. The company is into rooftop solar, utility solar and open access power.
Published on
April 19, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.