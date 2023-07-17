The 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bharat Heavy Electricals will be held on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at 10 A.M. IST. The AGM will be conducted through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual means.

The company will electronically send the AGM notice and Annual Report 2022-23 to members with registered email addresses.

A remote e-voting facility will be provided for members to cast their votes on the resolutions outlined in the AGM notice. The remote e-voting period will commence at 9 A.M. (IST) on Monday, August 21st, 2023, and end at 5 P.M. (IST) on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023.

Only members listed in the Register of Members/Beneficial Owners as of Thursday, August 17th, 2023, will be eligible to cast their votes via remote e-voting.

The stocks were up by 0.79 per cent to ₹92.85 at 11:43 a.m. on BSE.