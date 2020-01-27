BharatBenz unveils new BS-6 trucks and buses range

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Monday showcased its new BS-6 range of BharatBenz vehicles - over a dozen updated medium and heavy-duty trucks, and buses.

The new product portfolio is now available for pre-bookings and will be introduced depending on the fuel availability in each region, the company said in a release.

DICV has already begun receiving orders from customers, it added.

“BharatBenz’s new CV range offers Indian customers the solution they need for the future, setting new benchmarks for medium and heavy-duty trucks with improved fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity. Going forward, we will move away from tonnage and focus on customised solutions for different applications,” said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Daimler said that its new generation of CVs offers ‘ProfitTechnology+’, a package of technologies and features ensuring features like fuel efficiency, safety, comfort and reliability.

With the new generation of BharatBenz trucks, DICV aims to move away from the traditional tonnage classification and instead focus on customising vehicles for use applications and targeting specific sectors such as e-commerce, the company said.

Customer service digital platform

The company also showcased Proserv, its customer service digital platform, and the new telematics solutions ‘Truckonnect’ and ‘Bus Connect’. These connectivity-enhancing services allow operators to track and analyse their vehicles in real-time. The benefits of this include improved fleet and fuel management, reduced running costs, increased utilisation of assets and improved driver performance, it said.

The Proserv application is enabled with over 60 features, which include advance booking, parts ordering, renewal of contracts, extended warranty, insurance, fleet maintenance, 24x7 RSA and integration with all payment options, it added.