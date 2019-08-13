Bharti Enterprises appoints Rajesh Sud as Managing Director-Financial Services

Bharti Enterprises has appointment Rajesh Sud as Managing Director – Financial Services. He will report to Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises.

Sud takes over from Soumen Ghosh who successfully led and turned around the financial services business.

In his new role, Sud will lead the Group’s financial services businesses (Bharti-AXA General Insurance and Bharti-AXA Life Insurance) and will also be on the Board of Airtel Payments Bank. In addition, he will guide the groups’ current and future interests in the financial services businesses.

Prior to joining Bharti, Sud was the Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Max Life Insurance. Sud brings over 25 years of experience in the Indian Banking and Life Insurance industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said, “We are delighted to have Rajesh on board. I am confident that Rajesh’s vast experience and domain expertise in the financial services sector will add immense value to Bharti’s existing business. I wish Rajesh the very best in his new role and thank Sam for his efforts in growing the financial services business and wish him well for his future endeavours.”