The bidding process for transmission lines at three solar energy zones in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh (AP) with a capacity of 6 gigawatts (GW) will be resumed soon.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the National Committee on Transmission (NCT) last month. Of the three transmission schemes, two are for solar energy parks at Anantapur and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, while one is for the solar energy park in Bidar, Karnataka.

The solar energy zone in Bidar has a capacity of 2.5 GW, while the solar energy zones in Ananthapuram (earlier Anantapur) and Kurnool have a capacity of 2.5 GW and 1 GW, respectively.

During the meeting of the NCT, it was informed that deliberations were held on November 3 between the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) Central Transmission Utility of India (CTUIL), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Bid Process Coordinator (BPC) on resumption of the bidding process.

Post the meeting of the four parties, the BPC was directed to resume the bidding process for the transmission projects at the three locations.

New transmission schemes

During the NCT meeting, the CTUIL informed that out of the identified 86 GW of renewable energy (RE) potential in the southern region, around 17 GW has been identified in Karnataka.

The MNRE has indicated that out of the 17 GW RE zones (REZ) potential in Karnataka, transmission systems for evacuation capacity of about 10.5 GW capacity may be identified considering the Energy Storage System (ESS).

While Koppal, Gadag and Davangere/Chitradurga have a RE capacity potential of 4 GW each (2 GW solar and 2 GW wind), Bijapur has a wind energy potential of 2 GW. Besides, Bellary and Tumkur have solar energy potential for 1.5 GW each.

CTUIL said that a comprehensive transmission system has been identified for immediate integration and evacuation of the RE potential in these districts.

It proposed a transmission scheme for integration of REZ (Phase-II) in Koppal-II (Phase-A) and Gadag-II (Phase- A) in Karnataka with a tentative cost of ₹2,564 crore.

The utility explained that during the system studies carried out for integration and immediate evacuation of additional RE potential of 2 GW each at Koppal and Gadag, 1 GW (for 5 hours) BESS each at Koppal-II and Gadag-II was considered.

The land requirement for setting up BESS shall be under the scope of BESS implementing agency. Besides, power from other RE zones in Karnataka—Gadag-II, Davangere, Bijapur and Bellary area (part of 181.5 GW RE capacity addition by 2030)—would be pooled at Koppal-II PS for further evacuation.