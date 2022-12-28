Hyatt has expanded its footprint in Kerala with the recent launch of Hyatt Regency Trivandrum, its third property in the State and the first in Thiruvananthapuram. Another property under the same brand is already fully operational in Thrissur, apart from the sprawling Grand Hyatt Kochi.

Hyatt has plans to open a few more properties in the State, said Rahul Raj, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. After Covid, the tide has clearly turned in its favour except in the corporate travel segment, Raj told businessline here.

Domestic footfalls count

“We’re not dependent on just international bookings anymore. The focus has shifted to expanding domestic footfalls, as Indians have taken to travelling considerably more within the country than earlier. In fact, this was one of the rallying points during a recent internal strategy meeting,” he said.

Rahul Raj, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Trivandrum

As a result of a twin strategy of getting reputed upcountry planners to move their big fat Indian weddings to the Grand Hyatt Kochi and getting MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) operators to increasingly make pitch for Hyatt Regency properties, Hyatt has been able to consolidate growth despite the Covid-impacted two years.

Pent-up travel demand

Though corporate travel is yet to bounce back to the pre-Covid level, the overall business has seen a surge primarily due to pent-up travel demand.

“Emphasis is on ensuring that as a hotel, we deliver a phenomenal customer experience. We also have a very strong loyalty programme called ‘World of Hyatt’, which is expected to prove a key differentiator of the brand once the travel sector regains momentum,” Raj said.

Bridging MICE gap

In city hotels of this segment, Hyatt operates at an average of 60-65 per cent occupancy. In Thiruvananthapuram, the MICE has been averaging at around three per cent largely due to a lack of suitable banquet facilities.

A major objective of Hyatt Regency Trivandrum is to bridge this gap and cater to the MICE sector with one of the city’s largest convention centers.

Ramp-up from 3% to 21%

With 20,000 square feet of banquet space and 10,000 square feet of flexible space, Hyatt Regency Trivandrum can accommodate a maximum of 1,000 people at any given time; with 7,000 square feet of flexible space that can be converted into four boardrooms; and an open area for small gatherings of 50-60 people in the pool area.

“We’re confident we would be able to bring up the three per cent MICE to 20-21 per cent in the State capital,” Raj added.