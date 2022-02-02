Bigbasket expands its footprint to 18 new Tier 2 and 3 Cities

Bigbasket, an online grocery delivery company, has expanded its presence tonow delivering in 18 new Tier 2 and 3 cities in the last one year.

These new cities include Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Anand, Rajkot, Ambala, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Raipur, Bhilai, Allahabad, Kota, Kakinada, Nashik, Kolhapur, Rajahmundry, Amravati and Tumkur. The company has recorded over 7 million customers orders per month and the demand has considerably gone up in the post-covid scenario.

Covid impact

There has been a change in consumer buying behavior during the Covid-19 pandemic. The shift is more marked in Tier 2 and 3 cities with people choosing to order online primarily for better safety. Apart from safety and short delivery window, the added benefit with bigbasket include over 30,000 products which range from fruits and vegetables, pulses, meats, juices, spices and tea to toiletries, kitchen essentials, electronics such as LED bulbs, baby products, and much more.

The expansion of Bigbasket’s coverage is also taking place in the form of Fresho stores, the physical retail outlets established by the company. The first store was launched in Bangalore in 2021, and the company aims to open 200 stores by end of 2023, and further expand to a network of 800 stores by 2026.

Shashi Shekhar, National Head – Tier 2 cities,Bbigbasket , said, “Bigbasket is now present in 18 more cities across all regions, and we have been constantly expanding our network and range of products pan India. The demand for doorstep delivery of high-quality groceries and fresh food items increased tremendously during the pandemic. As the leading online supermarket, we are committed to making our services available to as many cities as possible. Our on-time delivery, a no-questions-asked return policy and competitive prices apart from the availability of a wide range of products, are propositions that have made us the first choice of millions of customers across Tier 1 cities. Now, customers in Tier 2 and 3 cities can also get the same service and we will expand this network steadily in the times to come.”

Bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, claims to be recording about 15 million customer orders per month. In 2020, it reached the milestone of $ 1 billion in annual revenues.