Tata-owned BigBasket has topped, while ride-hailing majors Uber and Ola, along with logistics startup Porter, are the worst platforms for gig workers, according to research firm Fairwork India.

The report evaluates 12 platforms offering location-based services in sectors such as domestic and personal care, logistics, food delivery, and transportation, in India.

Both Ola and Porter scored zero on a scale of 1 to 10 when evaluated for minimum standards of fair work in the platform economy, according to the ‘Fairwork India 2023’ report.

Big Basket, BluSmart, Zomato, Urban Company and Swiggy scored the highest points in the Fairwork India Report 2023 with Big Basket scoring the overall highest score of 6 out of 10 points.

Fairwork assessed platforms against five principles: fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation

Of the 12 companies, Big Basket, Zomato, Urban Company and Zepto scored both points for fair conditions and fair contract.

BigBasket, Flipkart, and Urban Company were the only platforms with a minimum wage policy to ensure that all their workers earn at least the hourly local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs, the report said.

The report mentioned BluSmart’s first year of participation in the ratings, it scored higher than more established platforms in the ride-hailing sector, with 5 points out of 10.

The Fairwork India Team was spearheaded by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP), International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), in association with Oxford University.

“We hope that highlighting the experiences of workers will point to the structural changes that platforms, consumers and the state alike will need to undertake if the platform economy is to offer its workers decent work,” said Balaji Parthasarathy and Janaki Srinivasan, the Principal Investigators of the team, along with researchers Mounika Neerukonda, Bilahari M, Aditya Singh, Raktima Kalita and Meghashree Balaraj.