Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries in emerging markets effective from July 1, 2023, increasing the scale and scope of its business.

Following the deal closure in November 2022, this marks the first wave of countries where Viatris’ operations have fully transitioned to Biocon Biologics, said the company in a press release.

The existing commercialised portfolio of biosimilars, including bTrastuzumab, bPegfilgrastim,bBevacizumab, bGlargine, bAspart, bAdalimumab, and bEtanercept, managed by Viatris in these markets, is now a part of Biocon Biologics’ commercial organisation.

The company will work with existing and new partners to expand its footprint and strengthen its business presence in these countries. “Working closely with our partners, Biocon Biologics will now lead commercial operations in these markets and broaden access to patients with our differentiated portfolio of high-quality biosimilars.,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics.

According to the company, its R&D capabilities, high-quality manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial and regulatory expertise will enable it to expand access to a diverse portfolio of biosimilars, meet patients’ needs, and partner with patients and the healthcare community in these markets.

“This will allow us to meaningfully expand the geographic reach of the existing biosimilars portfolio and future pipeline into growth markets where Viatris has existing sales infrastructure and local market expertise,” said Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer, Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit