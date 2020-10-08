Biocon Foundation signs MoU with BMRCL to fund ₹65 crore in building Hebbagodi Metro Station

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
Biocon Foundation, the CSR arm of Biocon Ltd, Biocon Biologics India and Syngene International Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to invest ₹65 crore towards the construction of Hebbagodi Metro Station on Hosur Road.
The MoU was signed on Thursday between Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and Managing Trustee, Biocon Foundation and Ajay Seth, Managing Director, BMRCL.
Biocon Foundation is planning to approach the Karnataka government for naming the Hebbagodi Station as ‘Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station’.
The Hebbagodi Metro station is part of the new line of 18.82 km from RV Road to Bommasandra (Reach 5) being constructed under Phase II of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project at a cost of ₹5,744 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “We are pleased to partner with BMRCL for the construction of the Metro station at Hebbagodi on Hosur Road. Through our contribution of ₹65 crore, we are fulfilling our responsibility towards environmental sustainability by providing an alternate means of mobility for Bengaluru.”
Ajay Seth, Managing Director, BMRCL, said: “We are happy to have Biocon Foundation for coming forth with their support for Sustainable Urban Development and Urban Transport. BMRCL is committed to working to add 128 km of new metro network in the next 5 years.”
