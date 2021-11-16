Biocon launches inter-changeable biosimilar insulin in US

Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd and Viatris Inc, has announced the US launch of interchangeable biosimilars Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and paediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes.

Both biosimilar products are available in vial and prefilled pen presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, Lantus (insulin glargine), allowing for substitution at the pharmacy counter.

Shreehas Tambe, Deputy CEO, Biocon Biologics, said: “At Biocon Biologics we are committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics to patients worldwide. The launch of our interchangeable biosimilar insulin glargine in the U.S. by our partner Viatris is in line with our aspiration to provide our biosimilar insulins to ‘one in five’ insulin dependent people with diabetes, globally. This is indeed a landmark event and along with the recent formulary listings, we believe it will allow us to improve accessibility, availability and adoption of biosimilars in the U.S. for the benefit of patients and the overall healthcare system.”

Viatris Head of North America Jose Cotarelo said: “Viatris has a long-standing commitment to improving patient access to sustainable, quality and more affordable healthcare. We are extremely proud to stay true to that promise by bringing to millions of people with diabetes these interchangeable insulin biosimilar treatment options. We are pleased to also offer a broad range of options to help patients, which are intended to maximize access to these important medicines, regardless of financial circumstances, insurance or channel.”

Semglee and Insulin Glargine, which has been co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, are now available in the US market, the companies said in a release. The currently marketed non-interchangeable Semglee is anticipated to be phased out by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Shares of Biocon were up 2.1 per cent on the bourses to end the day at ₹369.35.