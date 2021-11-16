Biocon launches inter-changeable biosimilar insulin in US

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd and Viatris Inc, has announced the US launch of interchangeable biosimilars Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and paediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes.
Both biosimilar products are available in vial and prefilled pen presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, Lantus (insulin glargine), allowing for substitution at the pharmacy counter.
Shreehas Tambe, Deputy CEO, Biocon Biologics, said: “At Biocon Biologics we are committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics to patients worldwide. The launch of our interchangeable biosimilar insulin glargine in the U.S. by our partner Viatris is in line with our aspiration to provide our biosimilar insulins to ‘one in five’ insulin dependent people with diabetes, globally. This is indeed a landmark event and along with the recent formulary listings, we believe it will allow us to improve accessibility, availability and adoption of biosimilars in the U.S. for the benefit of patients and the overall healthcare system.”
Viatris Head of North America Jose Cotarelo said: “Viatris has a long-standing commitment to improving patient access to sustainable, quality and more affordable healthcare. We are extremely proud to stay true to that promise by bringing to millions of people with diabetes these interchangeable insulin biosimilar treatment options. We are pleased to also offer a broad range of options to help patients, which are intended to maximize access to these important medicines, regardless of financial circumstances, insurance or channel.”
Semglee and Insulin Glargine, which has been co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, are now available in the US market, the companies said in a release. The currently marketed non-interchangeable Semglee is anticipated to be phased out by the end of the 2021 calendar year.
Shares of Biocon were up 2.1 per cent on the bourses to end the day at ₹369.35.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...