Birla Corporation, the flagship company of M P Birla group, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58.37 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal against a net loss of ₹56.46 crore for the same period last fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 14.30 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,285.83 crore for the period under review (₹1,999.83 crore), according to a stock exchange filing.

Ramp-up at Mukutban

The company, in a release, said the September quarter profitability jumped despite seasonal factors on the back of softening fuel prices, ramping up of Mukutban cement plant’s operation, cost-initiatives, premiumisation and optimisation of power and fuel mix.

The company has ramped up production at Maharashtra’s Mukutban plant, a unit of its subsidiary RCCPL, to close to 1.5 lakh tonnes a month at the end of September. “Full-scale operation at the captive limestone mines in Mukutban has started, reducing cost of raw materials. As a result of the scaling up, the company has managed to reduce production cost significantly,” the cement maker said.

The company’s cement sales by volume grew 14.8 per cent to 4.18 mt in Q2FY24 (3.64 mt) in Q2FY23.

The board of RCCPL has approved a plan to set up a 1.4-mt greenfield grinding unit at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹400 crore. “The company is in possession of requisite land for the project and construction can start almost immediately on receipt of necessary clearances,” the release added.