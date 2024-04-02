Aditya Birla Sun Life MF’s Frontline Equity Fund has generated over ₹2 crore with a monthly systematic investment plan of ₹10,000 in 21 years at a compounded annual growth rate of 16 per cent.

Similarly, a lumpsum investment of ₹1 lakh would have grown to nearly ₹45 lakh in the same period at a CAGR of 19 per cent since inception. The open-ended fund was launched in August 2002 and follows growth at a reasonable price strategy. It has a bias towards blue-chip companies, with flexibility to invest in other better performing companies too.

A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said the Frontline Equity Fund has consistently strived to provide growth and stability by investing in blue chip companies.

It will continue the discipline shown over the years by proactively managing risk and delivering consistent performance in both bull and bear market phases, he added.

The fund size has grown to over ₹20,000 crore from ₹10 crore.