Bisleri International is strengthening its premiumisation play. It has extended its premium spring water brand Vedica to the sparkling water segment. The packaged drinking water major expects Vedica to become a ₹100 crore brand and contribute nearly 10 per cent to its overall revenues in the next 2-3 years.

The company on Thursday launched Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water at ₹175 available in glass bottles of 300 ml. It will gradually be introduced in other pack sizes.

Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice-Chairperson, Bisleri International told businessline, “Indian consumers palette is evolving and they want to experiment with new formats and products. The Sparkling water segment is still a niche but fast-growing segment. It will take some time before it reaches the levels seen in developed markets such as Europe.” She added that the launch is being done just ahead of the festival season and sparkling water beverages are associated with special occasions.

Currently, Vedica contributes 5 per cent to Bisleri International’s overall revenues. “We expect Vedica to become a ₹ 100 crore brand in the next 2-3 years and grow its contribution to the company’s overall revenues to 10 per cent. We want the brand to grab a lion’s share in the premium spring water segment,” Chauhan explained.

Expansion

She added that brand Vedica is targeted at urban metro consumers. It is sold largely through the HoReCa channel (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering).

“We are growing its reach across modern trade and general trade stores in the HNI localities. We are also selling it through quick-commerce platforms as well as our own D2C app,” Chauhan added.

The company had earlier stated that it is looking to grow its revenues to about ₹5000 crore by FY 25-26 from about ₹2300 crore in FY23.

Chauhan added that the performance of the company has been strong barring the impact of unseasonal rains in the summer season.

The company has also been ramping up its presence in the carbonated beverage segment with products such as Bisleri Pop, Spyci jeera and Rev. “ We are ramping up manufacturing capacities for this segment and expanding our distribution. We expect the carbonated drinks portfolio to grow quite rapidly,” she added.

The company currently has six manufacturing facilities for its carbonated drinks portfolio and soon expects to add two more facilities.

