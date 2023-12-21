Bisleri, India’s leading mineral water brand, has roped in Deepika Padukone as its first-ever global brand ambassador and feature in the new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp.

Jayanti Chauhan, Vice-Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, “Bisleri is synonymous with hydration. Our new campaign Bisleri #DrinkItUp is embracing the fun and excitement of visualising hydration in an iconic style with Deepika Padukone for the first time ever. We are thrilled to have her as our first global brand ambassador as her work and values align with our brand philosophy. With her, we are able to show our brand evolving with modern times. We are confident that everyone will love this campaign and enjoy hydrating with Bisleri.”

Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, adds, “The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign is a significant step to contemporise the brand, increase brand love and have exciting conversations with our consumers.”

The Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign has been shot by Nirvana Films and directed by ace-director Prakash Verma, while Bisleri’s association with Padukone was managed by Wavemaker and GroupM ESP.

The integrated campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including television, digital, Out-of-Home media, delivery vehicles, influencer engagement, OTT platforms, and much more. Padukone will also be part of all Bisleri product packaging. Through these diverse touchpoints, we aim to offer consumers an immersive and engaging experience, it said in a statement.