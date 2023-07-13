Packaged drinking water brand Bisleri has inked a two-year deal as the official hydration partner for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). The brand will also release limited bottle editions featuring some of the top TT players.

The Ultimate Table Tennis is India’s premier table tennis tournament scheduled from July 13 to 30 in Pune.

Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Ultimate Table Tennis League as part of our #CarryYourGame campaign wherein we will also be releasing limited edition bottles featuring Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Achanta and Hana Matelova. We are committed to establish the strong link between Bisleri and Hydration by celebrating sportsmanship and endurance of athletes and players from all genres of sports.”

The association will be further promoted through co-branded Bisleri delivery trucks, which will travel across the city.

Ekansh Gupta, VP, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis, expressed their enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating, “Bisleri’s commitment to providing safe and pure water aligns with our mission of offering the athletes the right hydration, enabling them to perform well during the game. We hope the association will help enhance the overall experience for players and fans alike.”

