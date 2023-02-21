Leading bottled mineral water brand Bisleri International has set up its first overseas operations in UAE in partnership with Gulf company Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group.

The manufacturing and bottling operation will be under the flagship brand Emirates Drinking Water of the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group.

“The association will help strengthen Bisleri International’s presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The operations will begin in April 2023. Bisleri mineral water and Vedica — the Himalayan spring water — will be available in 500 ml and 1.5 litres at mass-premium general and modern trade stores along with HoReCa and e-commerce platforms,” the company added

Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, said, “The UAE market indicates healthy growth projections with a noticeable appetite for Indian brands and products. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand, holds a strong connect with the Indian diaspora living in the region. Our partnership with the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group will strengthen our reach in the market. UAE is a beginning to our expansion plans, and we are committed to increasing our presence overseas.”

Sunir Sulaiman, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Drinking Water, added, “We are confident that Bisleri’s India legacy along with our expertise complement each another. The bottling will be done under the flagship of Emirates Drinking Water. Along with Bisleri we are poised to achieve our goals in the competitive market of UAE.”

The UAE bottled water market is estimated to see a CAGR of 11 per cent over the next five years, driven by demand from an increasing number of immigrants and the growing tourism sector. Besides, the Indian expatriate community makes up nearly 30 per cent of the country’s population.