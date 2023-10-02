Chennai, October 2

The businessline Changemaker Awards 2023 are just round the corner. The fifth edition of the awards, presented by Sastra University, that celebrates people and organisations that have brought about a positive change in society, will be held on November 3 in New Delhi.

The illustrious Jury to decide the awards will be meeting in Chennai on October 4. The Jury for the 2023 awards will be chaired by M Damodaran, former Chairman, SEBI. The other members of the jury are: Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas; Lakshmi Narayanan, former Vice-Chairman, Cognizant; Poonam Natarajan, Director, Vidya Sagar; Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech; Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons; and V Sumantran, Chairman, InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo Airlines). The Jury will debate and decide the winners among 31 nominations for various awards.

The awards are given across six categories: Changemaker: Financial Transformation; Changemaker: Digital Transformation; Changemaker: Social Transformation, Young Changemaker, Changemaker of the Year and Iconic Changemaker.

The process began with a call to the public and our readers on May 26, seeking nominations. Simultaneously, journalists from businessline and the awards’ Knowledge Partners — Ashoka Foundation and Deloitte — began nominating potential candidates. The nomination window closed at midnight on July 26. In all, 745 nominations were received across five categories. No nominations were sought for the Iconic Changemaker category; these nominees were chosen by businessline and the Knowledge Partners after a thorough discussion. All nominations were subject to the awards selection criteria over several rounds of screening. The shortlisted nominations were then independently validated by Niiti Consulting, the validation partner.

The 2022 Changemaker Awards were presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a ceremony in New Delhi on September 9. Bharat Biotech was awarded the Changemaker of the Year for producing a homegrown vaccine in super quick time during the pandemic, while cricketer Mithali Raj was awarded the Iconic Changemaker for single-handedly putting women’s cricket centrestage.

DeHaat (a one-stop shop for agricultural services), Ramesh Raliya (the inventor of nano urea), Zerodha (a pioneer in discount brokerage), Prachi Shevagaonkar (a climate action warrior), and Akash Singh (who upskills prisoners and also addresses river pollution) were among the winners in 2022.

The stage is now set for the Changemaker Awards 2023.