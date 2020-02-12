Companies

Blackstone, Carlyle make $17.5-billion bid for Thyssenkrupp elevator unit

Reuters Frankfurt/Duesseldorf | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

The Thyssenkrupp AG logo   -  Bloomberg

A consortium consisting of Blackstone, Carlyle and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has made a roughly €16 billion ($17.5 billion) bid for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit, two people familiar with the matter said.

The bid is the highest among private equity suitors, who had until Tuesday to submit binding bids, the people said, adding no decision has been made on who has advanced to the final round of the auction.

Representatives for the consortium declined to comment.

Published on February 12, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Great Eastern Shipping posts ₹331-crore profit in Q3