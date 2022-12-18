Successful leaders develop their management style as they become aware of core competencies in acquiring “the suitable skill set” while they “encash on opportunities”, Akshay Sangwan, Executive Director, Sonalika Industries said. Speaking at the BL Campus Connect lecture series, he said, today’s leadership is not about tussle. Rather, it is about addressing the dearth of dynamic and committed leaders.

The fourth of the seven lecture series, organised by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in association with businessline, took place at The Indian Institute of Management Amritsar.

“Experience, confidence and handling diversity foster dynamic leadership,” Sangwan said as he shared his B-school journey and the other potential challenges one could face as a leader. According to him, one has to ‘start believing today to be a leader tomorrow’ while building ‘significant emotional balance through interpersonal relationships’ too needs to be looked into.

Country’s progress

On the Indian business landscape, Sangwan spoke of country’s progress through unanticipated growth, how major conglomerates are on a merger or buying spree nowadays. He also spoke of the Indian startup ecosystem that has a bright future ahead.

On the other hand, Ankush Baliyan, Dvisional Head – Amritsar, IOCL, shed some light on how one has to be prepared for change. According to him, being flexible, persistent and capitalising on people – one of the biggest assets for the country – can do wonders.

Other people present at the lecture included Prof R Nagarajan, Director of IIM–Amritsar, Sunil Mirza, GM North of The Hindu and Sanjay Tripathi, DGM, Corporate Relations Officer of IIM-Amritsar.